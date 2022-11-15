FILE - Democratic State Senate candidate Carroll Hubbard watches election results on television at his headquarters at the Four Rivers Performing Arts Center in Paducah, Ky., on Nov. 7, 2006. Hubbard, who served nine terms in the House and gained a reputation for quiet gestures of kindness before his career imploded in a banking scandal, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at a nursing facility in Paducah. He was 85. (Stephen Lance Dennee/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)