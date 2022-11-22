LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88.
Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement that called him a "true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people."
Brown, who served as governor as a Democrat from 1979 to 1983, was married to former Miss America Phyllis George from 1979-98. George died in 2020.
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags on Kentucky's public buildings to fly at half staff and said in a news release that Brown will lie in state in the state Capitol rotunda.
Beshear said Brown was a "remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place. Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”
The full statement from Brown's children reads:
"Our Dad, John Y. Brown, Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end," the statement said. "His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an excited adventure for him. He was true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, 'I have never been so happy.'"
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.