LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville linebacker Chris Campa was found dead in an Orlando home early Friday morning. Authorities there continue to investigate the incident.
Campa, 32, transferred from a junior college and started for Louisville's football team in 2008 and '09 for then-head coach Steve Kragthorpe. He was the team's No. 2 tackler as a senior in 2009.
A report from Orlando television station WFTV said that a 27-year-old woman was being treated for stab wounds at 1:45 a.m. Friday. When police went to a home connected to the woman, they found Campa dead.
No further information has been released. His relationship to the woman isn't known.
