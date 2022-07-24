LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former medical leader in Louisville has died.
Dr. Adewale Troutman died at the age of 76 on Thursday. Troutman focused his career on health equity and community activism.
Troutman served as director of the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness from 2004 to 2010.
During his time as director, Troutman created an anti-smoking ordinance that gained national recognition and founded the first Center for Health Equity. The anti-smoking ordinance eliminated smoking inside restaurants and workplaces.
Troutman also started the Mayor's Health Hometown Movement, which encouraged active lifestyles for people in the community.
While in Louisville, Troutman was also an associate professor in the University of Louisville's School of Public Health and Information Sciences.
According to New York Medical College, Troutman was featured in a nationally televised PBS series "Unnatural Causes: Is Inequality Making Us Sick?" It focused on health disparities impacting African Americans.
He was the president of the American Public Health Association (APHA).
After leaving Louisville, Troutman became the Associate Dean for Health Equity and Community Engagement at University South Florida College of Public Health. He served as the Executive Director for Public Health Practice and Leadership at Florida Covering Kids and Families.
Troutman leaves behind his wife, Denise Vasquez Troutman, who previously led the Center for Women and Families in Louisville, and four children.
A celebration of life ceremony is being held Aug. 6 in Tampa. The Dr. Adewale Troutman Memorial Fund was established at the Community Foundation of Louisville, to donate, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.