LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarence Moore, a former Christian Academy of Louisville basketball coach facing rape and sexual abuse charges of a juvenile in both Oldham and Jefferson counties, pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Louisville.
Moore's attorney, Leland Hulbert, waived a traditional probable cause hearing, and agreed to send the case straight to a grand jury for a possible indictment.
Moore, who is still in custody in the Oldham County jail, has a bond of $50,000 cash in both counties. If he posts the $50,000, it will release him in both cases.
The alleged victim is the same in the Oldham County case.
He is scheduled to be back in Jefferson Circuit Court on Sept. 14.
Moore is facing numerous charges, including third-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.
Moore, 42, is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor between November 2022 and January 2023 in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's office said the alleged crimes occurred during private basketball lessons.
Prosecutors in both counties have requested a no contact order — if Moore posts bond — with the juvenile victim.
On June 20, 2023, Oldham County Police received a report of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old in the 9000 block of Covered Bridge Road, according to police.
The assault, according to police, occurred on June 18 at a home where Moore was also living at the time.
During the investigation, Oldham County police detectives discovered additional crimes involving the same victim and Moore in Jefferson County, according to the press release.
The two agencies have been working together on the case.
Moore, who owns Legacy Training Academy and has worked as a basketball trainer in Louisville, also previously coached at Kentucky State University.
Christian Academy officials have said Moore has not coached at the school since the 2021-2022 season, when he was an assistant.
Moore played college basketball at Georgia Tech and helped lead the team to the 2004 NCAA Tournament Championship Game, in which they lost to the University of Connecticut.
