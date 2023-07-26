LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County judge lowered the bond Wednesday for Clarence Moore, a former Christian Academy of Louisville basketball coach facing rape and sexual abuse charges of a juvenile in both Oldham and Jefferson counties.

Moore's attorney, Leland Hulbert, waived a traditional probable cause hearing, in which an officer had been subpoenaed to testify, and agreed to send the case straight to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Moore, who is still in custody in the Oldham County jail, had his bond lowered from $100,000 cash to $50,000 cash, the same as in his Jefferson County case. If he posts the $50,000, it will release him in both cases.

"I don't know if he's going to be able to," Hulbert told the judge.

Prosecutors did not object.

Moore is facing numerous charges, including third-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.

He will be arraigned in Jefferson County on July 31.

Moore, 42, is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor between November 2022 and January 2023 in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's office said the alleged crimes occurred during private basketball lessons.

Prosecutors in both counties have requested a no contact order — if Moore posts bond — with the juvenile victim.

On June 20, 2023, Oldham County Police received a report of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old in the 9000 block of Covered Bridge Road, according to police.

The assault, according to police, occurred on June 18 at a home where Moore was also living at the time.

During the investigation, Oldham County police detectives discovered additional crimes involving the same victim and Moore in Jefferson County, according to the press release.

The two agencies have been working together on the case.

Moore, who owns Legacy Training Academy and has worked as a basketball trainer in Louisville, also previously coached at Kentucky State University.

Moore played college basketball at Georgia Tech and helped lead the team to the 2004 NCAA Tournament Championship Game, in which they lost to the University of Connecticut.

