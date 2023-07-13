LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Christian Academy of Louisville basketball coach is facing rape and sexual abuse charges of a juvenile in both Oldham and Jefferson County.
A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Clarence Moore on Thursday for numerous charges, including rape 3rd degree, sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Moore, 42, is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor between November 2022 and January 2023. In a press release, the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's office said the alleged crimes occurred during private basketball lessons.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 24. His bond in Jefferson County is currently set at $50,000 cash.
Prosecutors have requested a no contact order - if Moore posts bond - with the juvenile victim.
Moore was also charged Wednesday in Oldham County.
Moore is charged in with third-degree rape, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.
On June 20, 2023, Oldham County Police received a report of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old in the 9000 block of Covered Bridge Road, according to a press release from the department.
The assault, according to police, occurred on June 18th at a home belonging to an acquaintance of the victim, where Moore was also living at the time.
During the investigation, Oldham police detectives discovered additional crimes involving the same victim and Moore in Jefferson County, according to the press release.
The two agencies have been working together on the case.
Attorney Leland Hulbert, who is representing Moore, said he "was not available to give a statement at this time."
Moore is lodged in Oldham County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.
In a statement, Christian Academy officials said Moore has not coached at the school since the 2021-2022 season, when he was an assistant.
"From out understanding, police are investigating more recent events that do not include his period of employment," according to the statement. "As we have no additional information, we cannot comment further but will cooperate with law enforcement if requested."
Moore, who owns Legacy Training Academy and has worked as a basketball trainer in Louisville, also previously coached at Kentucky State University.
Moore, 42, played college basketball at Georgia Tech and helped lead the team to the 2004 NCAA Tournament Championship Game, in which they lost to the University of Connecticut.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.