LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Corrections officer is herself behind bars after investigators said she was involved in a plot to bring narcotics into the jail.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Cynthia Kosman was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Wednesday evening after an investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit and a Louisville Metro Corrections internal investigation.
Authorities said the investigation began when Kosman was found with her cell phone in an area of the jail where phones are prohibited. It was later learned that from April 13, 2022 to May 30, 2022, while Kosman was a corrections officer, she conspired with two inmates, Gary Burns and Trinity Barnett, to bring narcotics into the jail, according to court documents. Investigators said another woman, Marjon Watson, who was not in jail, was also involved.
Investigators said they used jail phones, cell phones and text messages to plan the deliveries, with Kosman phoning inmates, texting them and meeting them in person.
Louisville Metro Police investigated the case, according to court documents, and the plan was uncovered after police interviews and reviews of phone conversations.
Kosman resigned in February. A warrant was issued for her arrest on April 11, and she turned herself in on Wednesday.
Kosman is charged with first-degree official misconduct, first-degree promotion of contraband and first-degree of conspiracy to promote contraband. She was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on April 12, and was due in court April 13.
"I would like to thank the Metro Police Public Integrity Unit for their help in this case," said Jerry Collins, chief of Louisville Metro Corrections, in a statement. "I would also like to thank the detectives at Metro Corrections for their diligent work. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and we will make every effort to hold those accountable who betray the trust the community has placed in him."
