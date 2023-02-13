LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A duPont Manual High School graduate set the American indoor mile record in New York on Feb. 11.
Yared Nuguse, a 2017 duPont Manual High School graduate, broke the U.S. record for the indoor mile and ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history. The Notre Dame graduate and former Kentucky state cross country champion ran a mile of 3 minutes, 47.38 seconds in winning the Millrose Games, further fueling his successful transition to the professional ranks.
It was more than two seconds faster than Bernard Lagat’s North American record, which had stood for 15 years, and barely a third of a second from the world record itself.
Nuguse serves as an inspiration to students at the Louisville high school. Tim Holman, Nuguse's former coach at Manual, has been watching his former student athlete compete for years.
"I swear, I'm always more nervous than he is at the start line," Holman said. "It's neat to have somebody like that to see do so well and to know that your possibilities are endless as well."
Holman has known some of Nuguse's traits for years.
"He's never been the best starter," Holman said. "He's just so polite."
After being tipped off by a physical education teacher, Holman pulled Nuguse out of class and convinced him to race.
"He had only ever participated in Bowling prior to that," Holman said. "And then while he was here, he had a whole lot of success. Came on slowly, it wasn't overnight success but by the time he got, he won his first championship his junior year."
Nuguse is one of only two student athletes at Manual to win the 4 by 800, 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) state meet.
After graduating high school, Nuguse went on to run at Notre Dame, where he set the NCAA record for the 1500-meter and 3000-meter run.
Now, his former coach watches him professionally.
"It's crazy," Holman said. "My wife said I scared the cat cause I was yelling so loud."
Several weeks ago, Nuguse broke the North American record in the 3000-meter race. It was then that Holman knew something big was going to happen.
"I thought he was going to get the American record, not necessarily by two-and-a-half seconds, but I thought he could definitely get it," Nuguse said. "I didn't know he'd get it in such commanding fashion or even necessarily win the race."
Nuguse is an inspiration to young runners.
"Anything is possible," Nuguse said. "This kid walked down the same hallway as you did. He sat in the same classes. He had a lot of the same thoughts and feelings and frustrations."
