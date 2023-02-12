LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Yared Nuguse, a 2017 duPont Manual High School graduate, broke the U.S. record for the indoor mile and ran the second-fastest indoor mile in history on Saturday night in New York City.
The Notre Dame graduate and former Kentucky state cross country champion ran a mile of 3 minutes, 47.38 seconds in winning the Millrose Games, further fueling his successful transition to the professional ranks.
It was more than 2 seconds faster than Bernard Lagat’s North American record, which had stood for 15 years, and barely a third of a second from the world record itself. Just a couple of weeks prior, Nuguse had broken the North American record in the 3000 meters in similar fashion, with a time of 7:28.24.
Nuguse had passed on a chance to turn pro and returned to Notre Dame, but was hampered by injury. He withdrew from the 1500 meters in the Tokyo Olympics with a strained right quadriceps.
I said it the whole week that Yared Nuguse was going to break my AR 1Mile Record, and he didn’t disappoint. This record was broken by a finer gentleman. Congratulations, Yared🙌🏾 #Passingthetorch https://t.co/wG5nq1ueKQ— Bernard Lagat OLY (@Lagat1500) February 13, 2023
“It was a rough end of my NCAA season,” Nuguse told reporters after the race. “After I didn't run at the Olympics, I had a lot of stuff pop back up for the rest of the year, which means I didn't really complete any of the goals that I really wanted to. So, coming into last summer and fall and getting into a pro lifestyle, it was really exciting to get back out there and be the person I know I am. And I feel like I've been able to really do that, with the races I had this summer and the two races I've had indoors. So, I think it's been a great transition so far.”
Since leaving Notre Dame, Nuguse has moved to Boulder, Colo., to train under three-time U.S. Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein.
Nuguse broke the record in front of his parents and other family members. And he did it with fans at home watching, including Manual track coach Tim Holtman
Couldn’t be prouder of this guy. Great representative of America, Kentucky, and duPont Manual High School. The world is on notice! https://t.co/JQfoAQ4qQj— Coach Holman (@TimHolman1) February 11, 2023
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.