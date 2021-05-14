LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It was just a preliminary heat at the ACC Championships, but Norte Dame track star and duPont Manual High School grad Yared Nuguse just decided to cut loose a little bit.
Six days after breaking a school record in the 1500 meters with the fastest time recorded by an American in the event this season, Nuguse broke the NCAA record, with ease, and a smile on his face, crushing his conference competition in the outdoor championships in Raleigh, N.C., with a time of 3:34.68.
The NCAA record had stood since 2018.
His Olympic A standard time also was, again, the fastest recorded by any American in the event this season and would have been the second fastest time at the 2016 US Olympic qualifiers — in addition to setting the ACC record, meet record, track record and Notre Dame program record.
The men’s 1,500m final is scheduled for Saturday at 5:20 p.m. ET and will air live on ACCNX.
Nuguse, a junior academic All-American, broke an ACC record in the mile at last season‘s championships, a record that had stood since 1974.
You can watch his record-breaking performance Thursday below:
