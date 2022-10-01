LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages dressed up for UofL Health's annual Halloween-themed NICU reunion.
Former newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies, also called graduates, visited the Slugger Field parking lot for trunk-or-treating and other activities on Saturday afternoon.
Families were also reunited with UofL Health staff, doctors and nurses who helped care for their children while they were in the NICU.
"It was great to be able to come out and see the nurses and be able to see other kids that were also in the NICU and just experience having a community of others that have had a similar experience in the NICU," Jessica Brown, a mother of an NICU baby, said.
It's the fourth year the reunion has been held.
