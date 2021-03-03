LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former drama teacher at Silver Creek High School who has been accused of inappropriate behavior with students had his teaching license pulled in January.
The Indiana Department of Education revoked Nathan Shewell license following a misconduct investigation while he taught theater at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
Shewell taught at Silver Creek High School until 2012, and several of his former students have come forward with misconduct accusations. They allege Shewell was had sexual relations with a former student on school grounds, inappropriately touched female students and was a bully.
The former assistant theater director at Silver Creek, Cathy Ryan, said she reported Shewell's behavior to school leaders several times.
"I am still in contact with students all the time," Ryan said. "To know how much they are suffering and have gone through, it's heartbreaking, and personally for me, as an administrator, I still am pretty angry at the system that allowed this to happen."
Shewell has not been criminally charged and has not returned WDRB News' requests for comment.
Shewell was employed at Silver Creek High School when it was part of the West Clark Community School Corporation. It has since become part of the Silver Creek School Corporation.
In a statement, a spokesman for Silver Creek School Corporation said it "takes any allegations of teacher misconduct seriously" but "has no information to provide as to how a different organization and administration handled the matter."
WDRB News is continuing to work on this story, and you'll hear from Shewell's former students and co-workers in the coming days.
