LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A familiar face will be covering University of Louisville sports as a member of ESPN's new Atlantic Coast Conference Network.
Katie George, a former Louisville volleyball player, Miss Kentucky USA 2015 and member of the WDRB Sports team, has joined the ACC Network as a reporter and anchor. The news was announced Thursday.
Welcome to the squad, @Katie_George05 👏 pic.twitter.com/BVWdk0aMlo— ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 27, 2019
George, a Louisville native, left WDRB in August 2018 to become the Milwaukee Bucks' sideline reporter for the 2018-19 NBA season. In a video announcing the job change posted to her Twitter account, she called her time with the team "nothing short of spectacular."
I want to share some personal news that is more than bittersweet. I can't believe my time in Milwaukee is coming to an end so soon but what a ride these last ten months have been. Thank you to everyone associated with the @bucks. You've impacted me more than you'll ever know! pic.twitter.com/bKvv4hMReW— Katie George (@Katie_George05) June 27, 2019
George went on to say she will be based at ESPN's studio in Bristol, Connecticut. In a statement released by U of L Athletics, the former ACC Player of the Year called the move a return home.
"I have so much pride in being a Louisville native and alumnus of the city's university," George said in a news release. "To think that I would have an opportunity to return home to cover my alma mater and the Atlantic Coast Conference as a broadcaster just three and a half years after graduating is a dream come true. I'm beyond excited for this next chapter of my life, but I'm more excited to be coming home."
The ACC Network launches Aug. 22.
