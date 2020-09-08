LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - The legacy of a Louisville mother and daughter who were killed in a crash in February will now be a way to support others.
Lesley and Rhyan Prather were killed when their car was hit head-on by a pick-up truck while they were on their way to a volleyball tournament in Missouri. Lesley was a Louisville firefighter.
The crash also killed Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey, also from Louisville.
Family and friends have set up the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation to help women, children, and families in need and eventually create scholarships.
The foundation's slogan is, “Live and be strong, live and be courageous, live and be brave.”
“It was, like, we need to do something for them directly so that their legacy and their names and their smiles can continue to have a positive impact,” said foundation co-creator Terry Hall, who is Lesley Prather’s brother-in-Law.
Hall hopes to have the foundation up and running in 2021 and says its board will be run by two Louisville firefighters who worked with Lesley Prather, two KIVA volleyball coaches, and Rhyan Prather’s soccer coach.
For more information on the foundation click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.