LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County sheriff's deputy killed a man earlier this month during a domestic violence call.
Kentucky State Police investigators said 64-year-old Robert Engle had a gun and confronted the deputy Dec. 11 on Hunter Trace Road, near state Road 60, in Frankfort. Police said Engle refused to put down the weapon and fired several time.
Troopers said they deputy fired back, killing Engle.
Its taken nearly two weeks for KSP to release information in the case.
The deputy was pulled off the street and put on leave, which is protocol, pending the outcome of the investigation.
