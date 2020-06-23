LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new scavenger hunt is designed to showcase historical sites in Louisville.
Created by the Frazier History Museum, The Great Louisville Hunt is designed for friends and families to explore the city, according to a news release. While most of it can be experienced from inside a car, participants are encouraged to stop their vehicles and get out to sight-see and picnic.
"The hunt begins just past the Frazier Museum at the corner of Tenth and Main Streets, then travels a line through town, ending at Iroquois Park," the news release states. "There are a total of seven stops, all of which are sites of some cultural significance in the history of Louisville. One stop, for example, is the Louisville Free Public Library's Western Branch, which opened in 1905 as the first full-service library in the U.S. to serve and be fully staffed by African Americans. Another stop is Spalding University's Columbia Gym, where a replica of Muhammad Ali's red Schwinn bicycle is on display. In 1954, the original bicycle was stolen at that location from 12-year-old Ali, prompting him to learn how to box."
Participants in the scavenger hunt will be provided with a booklet -- in either PDF or hard copy -- and an audio download. The audio download can be played in a car, or through headphones, and will provide information and stories about the sites that are visited.
Participants will be given clues at each location. Upon completion of the scavenger hunt, they will be able to use the clues to log into the Frazier History Museum website and verify that they finished the hunt.
The hunt is about 11 miles long and includes seven stops. The cost for one family or group is $35, $30 for Frazier members.
For more information, or to register, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.