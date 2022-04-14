LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is offering free drop-off sites for residents needing to dispose of debris after Wednesday's storms.

The five drop-off sites listed below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, starting Friday, April 15. Officials said the sites will be open for the rest of the month but will stay open longer if necessary.

  • Public Works Yard: 10500 Lower River Road (entrance on Bethany Lane)
  • Charlie Vettiner Park: 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road (near the disc golf course)
  • Fern Creek Park: 8703 Ferndale Road
  • Highview Park: 7120 Briscoe Lane
  • Waste Reduction Center: 636 Meriwether Ave.

Tree debris and bulk waste will be accepted but it should be separated beforehand. City officials said tree debris will be composted, so it must be separated from bulkier waste. Household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Residents dropping off debris will have to give their name and address when they show up at a drop-off site.

