Damage from an April 13, 2022 tornado. Pictured here is a home on Bohannon Station Road, in Louisville. The homeowner said his family was on the way to the basement when the tornado hit and was seconds away from death. (Source: Grace Hayba)
Damage from an April 13, 2022 tornado. Pictured here is a home on Bohannon Station Road, in Louisville. The homeowner said his family was on the way to the basement when the tornado hit and was seconds away from death. (Source: Grace Hayba)
Damage from an April 13, 2022 tornado. Pictured here is a home on Bohannon Station Road, in Louisville. The homeowner said his family was on the way to the basement when the tornado hit and was seconds away from death. (Source: Grace Hayba)
Damage from an April 13, 2022 tornado. Pictured here is a home on Bohannon Station Road, in Louisville. The homeowner said his family was on the way to the basement when the tornado hit and was seconds away from death. (Source: Grace Hayba)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is offering free drop-off sites for residents needing to dispose of debris after Wednesday's storms.
The five drop-off sites listed below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, starting Friday, April 15. Officials said the sites will be open for the rest of the month but will stay open longer if necessary.
Public Works Yard: 10500 Lower River Road (entrance on Bethany Lane)
Charlie Vettiner Park: 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road (near the disc golf course)
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG ROAD - 4-14-2022 1 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - WIRES DOWN LONG HOME ROAD - 4-13-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 6.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 7.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 8.jpg
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
Tree debris and bulk waste will be accepted but it should be separated beforehand. City officials said tree debris will be composted, so it must be separated from bulkier waste. Household hazardous waste will not be accepted.
Residents dropping off debris will have to give their name and address when they show up at a drop-off site.