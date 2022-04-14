LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Widespread storm damage in Louisville and near Fern Creek is prompting Mayor Greg Fischer to declare a local state of emergency following strong storms Wednesday night.
"Due to the damage that has already been seen, I am declaring a state of emergency to the governor and the state emergency management for the potential to assist locally with recovery efforts, Fischer said during a news conference early Thursday morning.
The mayor said there have been no reports of deaths of serious injuries from what he called devastating storms. "Credit for that goes in large part to residents taking heed of the warnings and alerts and taking the steps necessary to protect themselves and their families," Fischer said.
Louisville's Emergency Management Operations Center is set up at Kroger parking lot in Fern Creek, and the Kentucky Emergency Management is on site and "standing by to help," Fischer said. He noted that both teams were called into action following the devastating tornadoes in December in western Kentucky, so they are trained and well-coordinated.
Jefferson County Public Schools canceled classes because of widespread power outages and blocked roadways from downed trees. District spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said nearly a dozen schools and some bus compounds were without power early Thursday, but many have power restored.
The district opted to take the equivalent to a "snow day," which means no NTI learning because so many homes were without power. JCPS does anticipate having classes on Friday, but that decision has not been made. It will also announce a makeup day for Thursday.
Fischer and many of those updating storm damage at the Thursday morning briefing made a point of thanking emergency personnel and public works for working around the clock.
"A big thank you to the other agencies in Jefferson County and Louisville for their assistance throughout the night," said Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey. "We have been working throughout the night in a grid-style pattern to check neighborhoods and residences throughout Fern Creek and the surrounding communities who are affected."
Storm approaches Rineyville - 4-13-22
Pictured: threatening storm clouds approach Rineyville, Ky., on April 13, 2022. (Greg Thompson).
Trees down in Brandenburg - 4-13-22
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows storm damage in Brandenburg, Ky. (Beverly Colasanti)
Tree damage in Guston, Kentucky
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows a damaged tree in a yard in Guston, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area. (Toby Graham)
Storm clouds over Hwy. 84 in Hodgenville
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening clouds in the western sky over Hodgenville, Ky. (WDRB photo)
Damaged Shed
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows a damaged shed in a yard in Freetown, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area. (Susan Mellencamp)
Storm clouds in Big Clifty, Ky.
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Big Clifty, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Valerie Howard)
Storm clouds over Shepherdsville
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Shepherdsville, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Kelsie Lang)
Storm clouds over Brooks Ky
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Brooks, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Steven Snow)
Tree on garage in Brandenburg
Pictured: a downed tree rests on top of a garage in Brandenburg, Ky., on April 13, 2022, after severe storms moved through the area. (Beverly Colasanti)
Tree down in Fern Creek
This photo dated April 13, 2022, shows a tree down outside apartments in the Fern Creek neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Alanna Kerr)
Storm clouds over Fern Creek Kroger
Pictured: threatening clouds above the Kroger shopping center in the Fern Creek neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., on April 13, 2022. (Rhonda Jackman)
Storm over Preston Village Mobile Home Park
Pictured: threatening storm clouds over the Preston Village Mobile Home Park in Louisville, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Lisa Vincent)
Storm clouds over Beulah Church Road
Pictured: threatening clouds near Beulah Church Road, about a half-mile from the Gene Snyder in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Scott Roberts via Facebook)
Crews from Urban Services and Jefferson County Fire Protection continue to work to clear roadways and cut down trees. Brian Funk from Metro Public Works said there has been significant tree damage in the city especially near Fern Creek. Between 60 and 70 people are working to remove trees and large debris. Most roads have reopened including Gentry Lane, Seaton Hill Road and Brush Run, but Brentlinger Lane was still partially blocked Thursday morning. Funk said crews will work through Saturday, if necessary, and take Easter Sunday off before resuming cleanup.
LG&E utility crews continue to work to restore power to Louisville and the surrounding areas. Spokeswoman Chris Whelan said at the height of the storm, 26,000 were without power, but as of Thursday morning, that number was down to 8,600. "The heavy lifting is ahead of us," she said. There are about 160 wires down and 40 broken poles to be replaced. She reminded residents to say way from downed lines and report outages at 502-589-1444.
The American Red Cross and Fern Creek Chamber of Commerce is setting up a respite at the chamber's headquarters at 6104 Bardstown Road. Residents can go to rest and recharge phones. It will be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday.