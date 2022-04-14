LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Representatives of the National Weather Service are expected to be out on the ground in several Kentucky counties Thursday inspecting storm damage from Wednesday night and determining whether that damage was caused by straight-line winds or tornadoes.

According to a map released by the agency, there are four stretches of damage they will likely be focusing on. The National Weather Service confirms that crews are already on the ground on Beardstown Road, near the Glenmary area.

Crews are expected to investigate four tracks of damage:

  • A track that runs from eastern Jefferson County, through Shelby County and into Franklin County.
  • A track that runs from southern Jefferson County into southern Shelby County.
  • A track that runs from southern Ohio County into central Grayson County.
  • A nearly 100-mile track that runs from southern Grayson County, through the southern parts of Hardin and LaRue counties and into northern Marion County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

