LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A possible tornado, severe winds and rain moved through the Louisville area Wednesday evening, leaving behind damage and thousands of people without power.

WDRB meteorologists were on air for hours as the storms moved through. 

Viewers sent photos and videos showing thick clouds, rain and damage. Some images and video showed what appeared to be a tornado, but a specific location for a touchdown has yet to be confirmed. The National Weather Service will survey the damage on Thursday and confirm whether or not there was a tornado touchdown.

As of 9:40 p.m., over 17,700 LG&E customers were without power in Jefferson County. In Bullitt County, over 740 homes were without power, and over 140 in Hardin County. 

Many viewers reported seeing thick, funnel-like clouds in their area. WDRB News briefly went off the air for cable viewers, but came back on within minutes.

After the storm, photos emerged of trees uprooted from the ground, including in Brandenburg, and Louisville.

At this time, it's unclear if there were any injuries reported from the storms. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

