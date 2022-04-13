LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A possible tornado, severe winds and rain moved through the Louisville area Wednesday evening, leaving behind damage and thousands of people without power.
WDRB meteorologists were on air for hours as the storms moved through.
CONFIRMED TORNADO 9 SE of New Castle in Henry County KY... MOVING NE at 60!!! @KevinWLWT @Kentuckyweather @JimWKYT @RyanHokeWAVE3 @MarcWeinbergWX— Nick Byrd (@nwswannabe1) April 14, 2022
Viewers sent photos and videos showing thick clouds, rain and damage. Some images and video showed what appeared to be a tornado, but a specific location for a touchdown has yet to be confirmed. The National Weather Service will survey the damage on Thursday and confirm whether or not there was a tornado touchdown.
Large power poles and lines down off Bardstown Rd amd Long Home Rd. In Fern Creek. This is south of 265 #kywx @WDRBNews @MarcWeinbergWX #louisville pic.twitter.com/2IbdBwfiQk— Greg Schapker (@GregSchapker) April 14, 2022
As of 9:40 p.m., over 17,700 LG&E customers were without power in Jefferson County. In Bullitt County, over 740 homes were without power, and over 140 in Hardin County.
Many viewers reported seeing thick, funnel-like clouds in their area. WDRB News briefly went off the air for cable viewers, but came back on within minutes.
@MarcWeinbergWX This was just before the storm hit in Nelson County pic.twitter.com/5qnX5lMdUs— Reggae (@reggaeandlilman) April 14, 2022
After the storm, photos emerged of trees uprooted from the ground, including in Brandenburg, and Louisville.
@MarcWeinbergWX This is just off the symrna exit in the Neighborhood off cooperchapel pic.twitter.com/0R2ZpxMfr2— FROGG_502420 (@FROGG_502420) April 14, 2022
At this time, it's unclear if there were any injuries reported from the storms.
#UPDATE: Power out in Fern Creek area @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ta3BqREMt6— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) April 14, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.