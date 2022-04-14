Damage from an April 13, 2022 tornado. Pictured here is a home on Bohannon Station Road, in Louisville. The homeowner said his family was on the way to the basement when the tornado hit and was seconds away from death. (Source: Grace Hayba)
Damage from an April 13, 2022 tornado. Pictured here is a home on Bohannon Station Road, in Louisville. The homeowner said his family was on the way to the basement when the tornado hit and was seconds away from death. (Source: Grace Hayba)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of potential scammers in the wake of the storm that came through Kentuckiana on Wednesday night.
"There is an increased potential of out-of-town storm chasers looking to take advantage of victims as they begin the process of cleaning up and making repairs," Whitney Adkins, with the BBB that serves Louisville, southern Indiana and western Kentucky, said in a news release.
The BBB said any business looking to offer their services must be licensed. Businesses can be verified through the Kentucky Attorney General's office at 502-696-5300 or by calling the Revenue Commission at 502-564-4860.
The National Weather Service surveyed damage along Providence Drive near Bardstown Road in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - FERN CREEK - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
NWS Louisville surveyed storm damage on Bohannan Drive in Fern Creek on Thursday after strong storms and possible tornadoes. April 14, 2022
Storm damage in Glenmary - Aerial
Drone view shows storm damage in Louisville's Glenmary neighborhood in southeast Jefferson County. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG HOME ROAD - 4-14-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is a garage on Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SOPHIA LANE AND LONG ROAD - 4-14-2022 1 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured is Sophia Lane near Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - WIRES DOWN LONG HOME ROAD - 4-13-2022 2 .JPG
Storms and at least 1 tornado damaged homes in Louisville Wednesday night. Pictured: Power lines down on Long Home Road. April 14, 2022
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 1.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 2.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 3.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 4.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 5.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 6.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 7.jpg
Storm damage at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
STORM DAMAGE - SHELBYVILLE - 4-14-2022 8.jpg
A tree with a posted "weather sign" sits undisturbed, after a strong storm uprooted trees at a rural farm near Shelbyville, Ky. April 14, 2022.
In some areas, the BBB said door-to-door salespeople are required to have a solicitation permit. To verify a salesperson has a permit, the BBB said to call your local Township or Municipality or by calling Permits and Licensing at 502-574-3321.
Homeowners should also be wary of unethical roofing contractors who may create damage to get work by being mindful of who you let inspect your roof, the BBB said.
The organization also said homeowners should try to get at least three to four quotes from contractors before getting any work done. Officials also said not to pay for a job in advance and to be wary of any contractor demanding full or half payment beforehand.
1 of 15
STORM CLOUD OVER FERN CREEK KROGER - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
Pictured: threatening storm clouds near the Fern Creek Kroger on April 13, 2022. (Robin Vassie).
IMAGES | Severe Storms move through Kentuckiana on April 13, 2022
1 of 15
STORM CLOUD OVER FERN CREEK KROGER - 4-13-2022 1.jpg
Pictured: threatening storm clouds near the Fern Creek Kroger on April 13, 2022. (Robin Vassie).
STORM CLOUD OVER FERN CREEK KROGER - 4-13-2022 2.jpg
Pictured: threatening storm clouds near the Fern Creek Kroger on April 13, 2022. (Robin Vassie).
Storm approaches Rineyville - 4-13-22
Pictured: threatening storm clouds approach Rineyville, Ky., on April 13, 2022. (Greg Thompson).
Trees down in Brandenburg - 4-13-22
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows storm damage in Brandenburg, Ky. (Beverly Colasanti)
Tree damage in Guston, Kentucky
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows a damaged tree in a yard in Guston, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area. (Toby Graham)
Storm clouds over Hwy. 84 in Hodgenville
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening clouds in the western sky over Hodgenville, Ky. (WDRB photo)
Damaged Shed
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows a damaged shed in a yard in Freetown, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area. (Susan Mellencamp)
Storm clouds in Big Clifty, Ky.
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Big Clifty, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Valerie Howard)
Storm clouds over Shepherdsville
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Shepherdsville, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Kelsie Lang)
Storm clouds over Brooks Ky
This photo taken on April 13, 2022, shows threatening storm clouds over Brooks, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area. (Steven Snow)
Tree on garage in Brandenburg
Pictured: a downed tree rests on top of a garage in Brandenburg, Ky., on April 13, 2022, after severe storms moved through the area. (Beverly Colasanti)
Tree down in Fern Creek
This photo dated April 13, 2022, shows a tree down outside apartments in the Fern Creek neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., after severe storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Alanna Kerr)
Storm clouds over Fern Creek Kroger
Pictured: threatening clouds above the Kroger shopping center in the Fern Creek neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., on April 13, 2022. (Rhonda Jackman)
Storm over Preston Village Mobile Home Park
Pictured: threatening storm clouds over the Preston Village Mobile Home Park in Louisville, Ky., as severe storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Lisa Vincent)
Storm clouds over Beulah Church Road
Pictured: threatening clouds near Beulah Church Road, about a half-mile from the Gene Snyder in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 13, 2022. (Scott Roberts via Facebook)
Resist any high-pressure sales tactics like a "'good deal' you'll only get if you hire the contractor on the spot," and, if possible, to pay by credit card because it provides additional protection.
The BBB said homeowners should get a written contract from a contractor that provides specifics on price, outlines the work being done, how much liability insurance coverage the contractor has and a time frame. Homeowners should also require their contractor to provide a copy of their current insurance certification.
For questions and/or complaints about insurance for Kentucky residents, click here or call 502-564-3630. The BBB said homeowners should also be on the lookout for FEMA imposters who impersonate the agency in an attempt to scam consumers. The BBB is reminding residents that FEMA doesn't charge for inspections and always wear ID badges. You can always check with FEMA by clicking here or by calling 202-646-2500.