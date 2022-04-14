LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning residents of potential scammers in the wake of the storm that came through Kentuckiana on Wednesday night.

"There is an increased potential of out-of-town storm chasers looking to take advantage of victims as they begin the process of cleaning up and making repairs," Whitney Adkins, with the BBB that serves Louisville, southern Indiana and western Kentucky, said in a news release.

The BBB said any business looking to offer their services must be licensed. Businesses can be verified through the Kentucky Attorney General's office at 502-696-5300 or by calling the Revenue Commission at 502-564-4860.

In some areas, the BBB said door-to-door salespeople are required to have a solicitation permit. To verify a salesperson has a permit, the BBB said to call your local Township or Municipality or by calling Permits and Licensing at 502-574-3321.

Homeowners should also be wary of unethical roofing contractors who may create damage to get work by being mindful of who you let inspect your roof, the BBB said.

The organization also said homeowners should try to get at least three to four quotes from contractors before getting any work done. Officials also said not to pay for a job in advance and to be wary of any contractor demanding full or half payment beforehand.

Resist any high-pressure sales tactics like a "'good deal' you'll only get if you hire the contractor on the spot," and, if possible, to pay by credit card because it provides additional protection.

The BBB said homeowners should get a written contract from a contractor that provides specifics on price, outlines the work being done, how much liability insurance coverage the contractor has and a time frame. Homeowners should also require their contractor to provide a copy of their current insurance certification.

For questions and/or complaints about insurance for Kentucky residents, click here or call 502-564-3630. The BBB said homeowners should also be on the lookout for FEMA imposters who impersonate the agency in an attempt to scam consumers. The BBB is reminding residents that FEMA doesn't charge for inspections and always wear ID badges. You can always check with FEMA by clicking here or by calling 202-646-2500.