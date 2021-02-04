LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With frigid temperatures on the way, animal advocates warn pet owners to take extra care of their outdoor animals.
To help keep pets warm, Louisville Metro Animal Services and The Arrow Fund are partnering up again this year to provide free straw.
Pet owners can put it in dog houses, barns, wherever their animals might sleep to help keep them insulated and warm. If outdoor pets aren’t properly cared for, the extremely cold temperatures predicted for the near future could cause hypothermia, frostbite or death.
“It’s so cold,” said Gerald Foley, LMAS deputy director. “If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet. And then also, the other thing you need to worry about is that they tend to get dehydrated in the winter because you’re not giving them enough water. Or it freezes outside. So you have to pay attention and take care of your outdoor pets.”
The Arrow Fund purchased and donated the straw, and it is being handed out by LMAS. You can pick it up at the LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Animal Shelter, 3528 Newburg Road, starting Friday at noon. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.
Visitors cannot come inside the shelter because of COVID-19 restrictions. There are instructions on signs in front of each parking spot directing visitors to call the shelter’s phone number. That will prompt an employee to come outside and help.
Along with providing free straw, the shelter also gives out free dog houses. If you would like to donate a dog house to help the cause, you can drop those off at the shelter as well.
