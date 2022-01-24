LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents can get free tax help this year.
The Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is working with other organizations and volunteers to help Louisville residents file their tax returns and maximize tax refunds and credits.
Individuals and families who earn less than $66,000 a year qualify for the help.
The group says more than 80,000 Louisville families do not claim their earned tax credits each year.
"Since launching in 2001, VITA has helped over 128,500 tax filers," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said during a Monday morning news conference. "Incredible."
To schedule an appointment for in-person tax assistance, call 502-305-0005 or click here.
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:
• Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive
• Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
• Oldham County LaGrange Library, 308 Yager, LaGrange
• Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
• Salt and Light CDC/NABA, Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Highway.
• Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
• United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
• Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
For more information on the tax help program, click here.
