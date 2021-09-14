LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fall festival is returning to a park in southern Indiana.
Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick, Indiana, is hosting its Fall Festival of Lights, a drive-thru light show.
Attendees ride in their vehicles on a path that spans a mile and a half of Halloween- and fall-themed decorations. It features large-scale light installations of a Halloween town, witches, ghosts, a graveyard and two light tunnels.
It's offered from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30 at a cost of $25 per vehicle.
