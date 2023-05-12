LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frontier Airlines has ended service in and out of Louisville.
A Muhammad Ali International Airport spokesperson said the airline ended service in November 2022. It had only been offering flights to and from Denver and Orlando on a limited basis.
The company reorganized and ended service at several airports across the country.
The airport recently announced service from Sun Country Airlines with regular flights to several U.S. cities.
