LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant known for its loaded fries, chicken and seafood is coming to south Louisville.
After opening its first location on Brownsboro Road in Clifton, Fry Daddy's is opening a restaurant in Pleasure Ridge Park.
The new restaurant, located on Terry Road off Lower Hunters Trace, will open June 5.
Known for build-your-own-fries with toppings like chicken, lobster, cheese and a choice of 12 sauces, Fry Daddy's will hold a grand opening celebration next Saturday. The event will feature music, door prizes, face painting, games and free chicken wings for people.
