LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine, who died Saturday.
According to his office, the visitation and funeral will be held on Saturday, May 13, in the Chapel Room of Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway in Louisville.
The schedule will run as follows:
Morning visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Afternoon visitation: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Memorial service: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (This is private and closed to the public.)
Wine, Louisville's top prosecutor since 2012 and previously a long-time judge, died after being diagnosed with cancer just two weeks ago.
"I was sad to hear of the passing of Tom Wine," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Saturday. "I am grateful for his many years of service to the commonwealth. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family."
After serving out his first term, Wine was elected to continue as Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney in 2018. That term was set to expire on Jan. 5, 2025.
On Monday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron designated First Assistant Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Erwin Roberts to serve as Wine's successor until Beshear appoints someone.
In a statement Monday, Roberts said Wine "was an institution to our community, who dedicated over 40 years of public service to making Jefferson County a better place.
"To say he will be missed is an understatement, but Tom built an office of public servant likeminded individuals who will carry his legacy forward to ensure that the citizens of this county can expect the same great work they have been accustomed to during his time in office," Roberts said.
"The Office has received messages of condolences from individuals across the entire community expressing their appreciation for Tom's service. The overwhelming outpouring of support shows that he is greatly missed. Please keep the Wine family in your thoughts and prayers."
Wine, 67, was a married father of two.
He was elected as the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney in November 2012 after spending about two decades as a judge, including six years with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Wine was involved in several professional and community groups, including as a Boy Scout leader, running a book drive that gave more than 3,000 books to children, and serving for years on the Jefferson County Racial Fairness Committee, among others.
Wine graduated from the University of Louisville School of Law in 1980. He was awarded prosecutor of the year in 1982 with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.
In 1984, he went on to serve as chief of the Leviticus Unit for the Kentucky Attorney General's Office -- a task force that investigated fraudulent investments in coal and oil tax shelters. He also served as an assistant in the Special Prosecutions Unit, and served from 1986 until 1987 as the first director of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control Unit.
He eventually returned to serve as a Division Chief for the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Jan. 1988, but eventually resigned to run for Jefferson Circuit Court. He was elected in 1991 and started his term in 1992. He was re-elected for a second term in 1999 and was made Chief Judge in 2000.
He resigned from the bench in 2012 to pursue the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney position.
