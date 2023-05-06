LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – Tom Wine, Louisville's top prosecutor since 2012 and previously a long-time judge, has died.
Wine was known for his wry sense of humor, Christian faith, and easygoing nature both on and off the bench. He was a married father of two.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed Wine's death on Twitter: "I am saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Wine. Tom served our city as Commonwealth Attorney with honor, dedication and compassion. Rachel and I send our deepest sympathy to Tom’s family. May his memory be a blessing."
The announcement Saturday came as a shock to his prosecutors within the Commonwealth's Attorney's office as Wine had only been sick for a couple of weeks. Sources close to Wine said he had just been diagnosed with cancer.
Wine was elected at the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney in November 2012 after spending about two decades as a judge, including six years with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Former Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham said Wine was a hard worker who knew how to manage people.
"I think the community has suffered a huge loss," said Cunningham, who was part of a group of former judges, including Wine, that met for coffee on Saturdays.
"He wasn’t wound too tight, which didn’t mean he didn’t think about stuff," Cunningham said. "He knew what he thought was the appropriate path."
In 2021, Mitch McConnell recommended that President Biden nominate Wine as the next U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. There was also speculation that Wine would make a run for Kentucky Attorney General.
Wine was first elected as the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney in 2012. He was elected to a second term in 2018. That term was set to expire on Jan. 5, 2025.
Wine was involved in several professional and community groups, including as a Boy Scout leader, running a book drive that gave more than 3,000 books to children, and serving for years on the Jefferson County Racial Fairness Committee, among others.
Wine graduated from the University of Louisville School of Law in 1980. He was awarded prosecutor of the year in 1982 with the Commonwealth's Attorney’s office.
In 1984, he went on to serve as chief of the Leviticus Unit for the Kentucky Attorney General's Office -- a task force that investigated fraudulent investments in coal and oil tax shelters. He also served as an assistant in the Special Prosecutions Unit, and served from 1986 until 1987 as the first director of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control Unit.
He eventually returned to serve as a Division Chief for the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office in Jan. 1988, but eventually resigned to run for Jefferson Circuit Court. He was elected in 1991 and started his term in 1992. He was re-elected for a second term in 1999 and was made Chief Judge in 2000.
He resigned from the bench in 2012 to pursue the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney position.
Wine was a regular attendee of a Saturday morning men's Bible study at Southeast Christian Church.
