LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community will soon gather to say goodbyes to a founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge.
Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3.
Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on America's Got Talent in 2016. In 2018, Buckner left Linkin' Bridge as he pursued a solo career.
His visitation took place Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spirit Filled New Life Church at 4936 Hazelwood Avenue.
A celebration of life ceremony is also scheduled at the church on Monday at noon.
While family and friends continue to remember Buckner's musical legacy, national Gospel recording artist Jason Clayborn, described Buckner as an individual that helped everyone and changed his life forever.
"I had a lot of spiritual moments in my life with this guy, we would be out there singing praise songs and worship songs and the cops would be like 'man, you all are different,' not knowing years later that he would blow up and I would do the same in our different genres," Clayborn said.
LMPD says there are currently no suspects in the case.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
