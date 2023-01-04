LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
