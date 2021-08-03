LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A funeral is planned Friday for the Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy killed in an off-duty ATV crash last week.
Kevin Johnson, 36, was killed July 30, when the ATV he was driving lost control and crashed into a pole. His 7-year-old daughter Aliyana was seriously injured in the crash and remains at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Johnson's visitation is Thursday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, Kentucky. His funeral is Friday, Aug. 6 at noon at the Elizabethtown campus of Southeast Christian Church. His burial will follow at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Johnson was a longtime resident of Radcliff and a 2003 graduate of John Hardin High School. Before becoming a deputy sheriff, Johnson worked with Radcliff Police Department.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy may be made to The Aliyana Johnson Trust at West Point Bank or to Give270.org. The board at Give270 has committed a match of up to $5,000 for donations made online to the website that supports worthwhile causes in Hardin, LaRue and Meade counties.
Funds from the trust will be used to cover Johnson's funeral expenses and provide support for his daughter. To read his full obituary, click here.
