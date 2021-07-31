LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - An off-duty Hardin County deputy died in an ATV crash Friday night that also sent a 7-year-old to the hospital, according to Kentucky State Police.
After being contacted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, troopers with the department responded to the crash on Lincoln Avenue, not far from Battle Training Road, around 8 p.m., according to a news release.
Kevin Johnson, 36, of Elizabethtown, was driving an ATV when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and hit a fence, according to KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
"Please keep the deputy’s family and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers," the department said in a Facebook post.
A 7-year-old who was also in the ATV was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries, Sharp said.
KSP is investigating the crash.
We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to @sheriffjohnward & HCSO who shared on their #socialmedia page the passing of one of their own. A Deputy who was off duty at the time was involved in a ATV accident. Please keep that community in your thoughts. #LMPD #Hardin pic.twitter.com/sW271yPcI2— LMPD (@LMPD) July 31, 2021
