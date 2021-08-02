ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a Hardin County Sheriff's Office deputy is being called a great loss for the community.
36-year-old Kevin Johnson was killed Friday when the ATV he was driving lost control and crashed into a pole near on Melton Avenue.
“KJ [Johnson] was a very outgoing person. Excellent deputy,” Sheriff John Ward said. “He was just a fine person. I had nothing but praise from the public about KJ.”
Aliyana Johnson, the 7-year-old daughter of the deputy, was seriously injured in the crash and airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
A memorial was placed at the scene of the crash.
Ward heard the initial call and headed to the crash – quickly learning it was one of the department’s own.
“Before our first deputy arrived at the scene, the dispatcher informed me that it was Deputy Johnson,” Ward said.
Johnson started at the Hardin County Sheriff's Office in April. Prior to his tenure as a deputy, Johnson served at the Radcliff Police Department.
“He did an excellent job as a deputy sheriff here with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and he was a good man,” Ward said.
Although Johnson's death didn't occur while he was on duty, his cruiser now sits in front of the sheriff’s office – draped in a police officer memorial flag.
The loss of an officer who loved his job and those he swore to serve and protect is difficult for the Hardin County community.
“We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of support from people within the community wanting to know what they can do to help and just giving their condolences,” said Ward.
Family members say Aliyana is getting better by the day but remains in the hospital and will face several weeks of physical therapy.
“It breaks my heart to think about her up there in that hospital knowing that she won’t see her dad again,” said Ward. “Everyone that works here I consider them just like a family - we lost a member of our family Friday night.”
There has been a trust fund set up for Aliyana Johnson through West Point Bank.
Funeral arrangements for the deputy have not yet been announced.
