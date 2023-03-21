LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeezy, Fantasia, Jagged Edge and Ginuwine will headline a concert this summer at Louisville's Waterfront Park.
Louisville Funk Fest, aimed at "celebrating 50 years of hip hop," will be held Friday, June 16, and Saturday June 17. The Funk Fest Facebook page calls the event the "ultimate Old School R&B/Hip Hop outdoor music experience!"
Tickets are on sale now, ranging from a $40 day pass to an $80 two-day pass to a $600 two-day VIP pass. To get yours, click here.
