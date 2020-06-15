LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices have risen for six straight weeks, and analysts said drivers can expect to continue to pay more as more of the country reopens.
In April, a gallon of regular unleaded cost an average of $1.74. Now, it’s $2.10 — though that’s still about 70 cents lower than a year ago.
Kentucky’s average is about $1.99, about 52 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
In Louisville, the average price is about $2.31, about 44 cents lower than in April 2019.
