LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Greater Clark County School Board member who was censured last year for "unethical and unprofessional" conduct has resigned.
Bill Hawkins read a prepared statement at a board meeting Tuesday.
"Due to irreconcilable differences with board leadership and administration, I do hereby resign my position as a board member," Hawkins said.
After announcing his resignation, Hawkins stood up and left the meeting.
Last December, the school board publicly censured Hawkins, saying he acted inappropriately during a meeting and launched personal attacks on the intelligence and competence of the superintendent's staff.
He refuted the claims that he acted inappropriately but was cited for "unethical and unprofessional" conduct by the board.
Hawkins started serving on the board in January 2019.
