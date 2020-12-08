LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School board publicly censured one of its own in a series of accusations calling out bad behavior.
The board charged Bill Hawkins with unethical and unprofessional conduct in his role as a school board member during a virtual board meeting Tuesday night.
The board says Hawkins acted inappropriately during its October meeting. A document says he launched personal attacks on the superintendent's staff's intelligence and competence.
This happened before taking a vote on the district's new energy savings contract. Hawkins refutes the claims that he acted inappropriately, stating that staff members could not answer his questions about the contract.
"I wasn't disrespectful; I was hard and direct," Hawkins said of the exchange. "I determined that, by asking the questions that I did, and getting the answers that I did, that they did not perform their duties."
The board also says Hawkins shared confidential emails and board business with community members and posted "questionable" comments on social media.
Hawkins joined the board last year and represents the New Washington area. Although the school board passed the censure 6-0, Hawkins will still keep his position on the board.
