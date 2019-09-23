JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dozens of concerned parents showed up to a community meeting Monday night about Greater Clark County Schools' strategic plan.
At the core of their worries is a cost-cutting measure that would do away with certified teachers for the related arts, which includes art, music, technology and P.E.
Instead, the plan would call for district to hire what's called "classified specialists," workers who are not licensed teachers and would make $17 an hour.
Some parents expressed concerns Monday with turnover rates and classroom safety.
Requirements would be an associates degree and real-life experience in the special area. They would also be trained by the district.
The move would save Greater Clark about $1 million.
"We're not trying to slight teachers," said Mark Laughner, superintendent of GCCS. "We believe we can still provide a high-quality service to our students at a cost savings to the district and maybe free up some money to do other things."
This would not mean cutting teachers or any forced layoffs. Affected teachers would be reassigned elsewhere in the district.
Other feedback sessions will be held later this week.
