LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances, a Haier company, is donating 100,000 surgical masks to health care facilities in Kentucky and four other states.
Company officials made the announcement in a news release Friday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is also giving 100,000 pair of industrial gloves to the state of Kentucky.
According to the news release, Kentucky health care facilities are slated to receive 90,000 masks. Masks will also be donated to health care facilities in the following communities where GE Appliances has manufacturing sites:
- Decatur, Alabama
- LaFayette, Georgia
- Camden, South Carolina
- Selmer, Tennessee
Last week, GE Appliances gave 2,500 N95 masks to University of Louisville Health, and officials said the company is now using 3-D printing to make face shields, some of which will be donated to health care facilities through the U of L.
In addition to donations of masks and gloves, the company has been donating appliances to community organizations on the front lines fighting the virus. It also contributed $100,000 the One Louisville Fund to help community organizations and individuals impacted by COVID-19.
