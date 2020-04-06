LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances is using 3D printers to make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders.
The Louisville-based company and its micro factory FirstBuild are using printers to make face shields that will be donated to U of L and given to medical workers.
"It's an emergency where everyone is pulling together to do what they can do,” said Nick Okruch, 3D Technologies Technical Director at GEA.
“And this is something where we have a unique capability,” he said. “It's nice to be able to put it to use for the benefit of everyone, especially those that are out there helping us on the front lines."
Some Southern Indiana businesses, Maker13, Samtec, Jones Machine & Tool and Owings Patterns also are helping make the shields.
Last week, GEA said it is donating 100,000 surgical masks to health care facilities in Kentucky and the four other states where it has factories.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.