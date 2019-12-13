LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Georgetown College is offering free tuition to students in three Kentucky counties.
On Friday, the college announced scholarships for students who graduated in Casey County. Georgetown said it has ties to the county because of a now closed academy started by the Baptists in Casey County.
Casey is the third county to receive the scholarship offer from the college. The Legacy and Legends Scholarship is also open to students from Scott and Owen counties.
The full-tuition scholarships are valued at $160,000. The program is set to start in fall 2020 and is funded by alumni and donors.
