LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parents of a missing teenager said their prayers have been answered after their daughter was found safe in Louisville three months after she disappeared.
Julia Mann, 17, was last seen near her home in Georgia in February, and nobody heard from her since then.
But earlier this week, she showed up at a grocery store in Louisville and asked a police officer to call her parents. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is not identifying the store, but Mann's parents said she is safe.
The center thanked everyone who shared her photo to help find her and asked for privacy.
