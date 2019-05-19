LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Name a high-rise building in Kentuckiana, and one local company has likely cleaned it. This 'Gina on the Job' is going to new heights as Gina learns why a group of window washers calls themselves the 'building whisperers.'
Gina met Joe Haist, owner of Guys in Ties Pro Clean International at Atria Senior Living in downtown Louisville to descend from near the top.
"At some point, you're going to give your fears up. One of the things we do is we pray, and then we trust our equipment. By the time we get to the middle, you're going to start to trust your equipment. By the time you get to the bottom, you're going to be an expert. You're going to be ready to crush this. Let's go do it," Haist said.
Shirt, bow tie, knee pads and a harness. Gina and the guys worked off two cranes at the top. Haist said the ropes can hold a car. "You're going through all these things in your head," Haist said.
First things first: getting a lesson in window washing and no lines. "Just like the flow. You'll have that by the time you're done. Bam. Be the squeegee. There you go," Haist said. "I taught myself really about 17 years ago. I was a single father and needed extra pay, and my brother was like, 'hey, check this out.'"
Gear check, wash supplies and some cold feet. After saying a prayer, it's go time. "I'm going to swing you on out. Just sit and stand back. There you go," Haist said.
That's what they were talking about when they said, 'trust your equipment.' Down they go. It was difficult balancing the no streaks mentality with nerves.
A window washer's feet and a suctioned hand holder provide stability in the air when trying to reach every surface of the window.
The guys earn the bow ties after 1000 jumps. Washers do about 100 jumps before they're unsupervised and about 200 to 300 jumps before they hook themselves up to the equipment.
Their highest job yet is the JW Marriott Indianapolis. Their most difficult job was The Ascent at Roebling's Bridge in Covington, Kentucky. "On a dismount where you've got to belly flop over it, there's always that moment when you're going over the edge," Haist said.
They take pride in every single window because they're taking care of our buildings.
"The cleaning is the health of the building," Haist said. "If you didn't clean this glass, these seams start to pop, the building starts to get leaks, they won't find these leaks. They won't find these leaks for 15-20 years. So, the building's health depends upon it, depends on us, the building whisperers."
Gina was met with approval once she made it back to solid ground.
"You crushed it. You exhibited no fear out there on the rope," Haist said.
"I have a whole new appreciation. I'm going to look at every single high-rise building across Louisville and the nation and think of you guys and how much we should appreciate those clean windows," Gina said.
