LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois Park is one of Louisville's escapes.
"You forget that you're surrounded by all the noise, and the hustle and bustle of the city," said Liz Winlock, an Olmsted Parks Conservancy Project Manager.
There's still plenty of rustling going in the woods and fields close to the overlook.
"We've got tons of animals that see this as a bright glowing green oasis," Winlock said.
Now another species just hoofed it in, goats. At first glance, they look like they're just sunbathing.
"A lot of folks we work with will say, 'dude why are we even paying you?' Them goats ain't doing nothing," said goat farmer, David Neville with Capstone Farms. "Then they come back three or four days later and say, 'Man, them goats has done a lot.'"
That work is important to Summit Field.
"We want to know the best way to manage this prairie to keep it healthy," Winlock said.
Some trees and invasive plants like poison ivy can be hard for people to rid of, and the horned animals straight from the barnyard see it as a buffet.
Kentucky State University will decide if the goats are the GOAT at getting the job done.
By the looks of it so far, "They've done a fantastic job," said Winlock.
They're also giving back to mother Earth while getting their grub on.
"They leave a little fertilizer down on the ground for us," Winlock said.
"Poop," Neville said. "Can I say that?"
You are allowed to go see the goats, but you're asked not to feed them. You should also be aware that they're behind an electric fence. That keeps coyotes away.
