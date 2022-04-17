LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in St. Matthews.
Nancy Clay was last seen near the 3800 block of Nanz Avenue, which is not far from Breckenridge Lane, around 1 p.m. She is described as 5 foot, 3 inches, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a flannel shift and slip-on shoes.
She could be driving a 2003 Gray Honda Civic with the license plate 825 LGG.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call 911 or call St. Matthews Police at (502) 893-9000.
