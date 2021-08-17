LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is bringing an Excel Center to Louisville, a free, public high school for adults who never got their diploma. It offers industry-recognized certifications in many fields, including advanced manufacturing, education, hospitality and technology.
"This is the day that we announce a multi-year successful effort to launch an adult high school in the state of Kentucky," said DeVone Holt, vice president of external affairs pf Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. "We believe we found the solution to help eradicate poverty in families, help address workforce challenges for businesses and again to help put men and women on pathways to self sufficiency in this state like we've never seen before."
Nationally, Goodwill has 31 Excel Centers. Kentucky allotted $1 million in state funding to bring the program to Louisville.
"It's just amazing to me to be able to watch this come to fruition and think about the opportunities that are going to be created right here in Kentucky," Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. "For people who have worked so hard and need a little bit of luck and a little bit of help, we can be here to provide that for them."
Kentucky's first Excel Center will be in part of a former shopping center off Preston Highway that Goodwill purchased earlier this year.
The 15,000-square-foot space will accommodate up to 350 students at a time.
One hope for the program is to reduce poverty among the more than 300,000 Kentuckians without a high school diploma. Excel Centers nationally have seen 70% of all graduates employed with a 50% wage increase within six months after graduation.
"It's a second chance to go back and get that high school diploma, even if you're 25 or 35 or older, is just critical for thousands and thousands of Kentuckians," said Amy Luttrell, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky. "And excel centers will help to bridge that gap."
The program is designed to remove any barriers to the education it provides through things like flexible, eight-week class schedules, on-site, free child care and transportation assistance.
"This is a very holistic model," Luttrell said. "And that's what makes it different from the experience that they've had before."
The goal is to have the center up and running this time next year, and, if successful, to create more centers across the state.
