LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville received $27 million worth of federal funds to keep residents from being evicted.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that he is directing a portion of the state's federal funds for emergency rental assistance to the cities of Louisville and Lexington.

Lexington received $11.7 million.

Both cities are expected to use the funds to provide assistance for rent and utilities.

Beshear said the federal funding formula gave Louisville and Lexington — which had their own eviction relief programs — fewer funds than anticipated and that the mayors of both cities asked him to consider allocating a portion of the commonwealth's funds to keep those programs going.

Previously, Louisville had received about $22.8 million from the federal emergency rental assistance program passed by Congress in December. Lexington received about $9.6 million from that program.

"This is part of our ongoing effort to help as many Kentuckians as possible with eviction and utility relief — landlords, tenants and utility companies," Beshear said during a Friday afternoon news conference. "This funding represents more of the Team Kentucky spirit as we continue our strong partnership between Louisville, Lexington and the commonwealth by working together to ensure that the needs of Kentuckians are met and we can help those impacted by the pandemic."

Jeff O'Brien, the director of Develop Louisville, was at the news conference to accept the $27 million check.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement, saying he is "proud that our team at Louisville Metro Government has helped more than 23,000 residents facing a pandemic-related loss of income remain housed. Thank you to Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky for this additional funding that will go a long way toward ensuring our residents have a safe and dry place to sleep at night."

