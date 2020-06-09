LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky restaurants and retailers can operate at 50% capacity one month after they reopened at 33% capacity, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky restaurants were allowed to reopen at 33% indoor capacity on May 22 as part of the second phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants could reopen with unlimited outdoor seating if there was enough space to ensure social distancing. Kentucky bars will be allowed to reopen June 29, which coincides with restrictions being lifted on gatherings of up to 50 people.
Non-essential stores were allowed to reopen on May 20 as part of the state's reopening plan. Despite being given the green light to reopen, some businesses held off on reopening that day.
In a news conference Tuesday, Beshear said both restaurants and retailers can reopen at 50% capacity a month after their original date of reopening their doors. He said he would provide more specific dates in the future.
"All around the commonwealth, I have seen people going the extra mile, taking these precautions very seriously and with good reason," Beshear said. "This virus is still aggressive and it is still spreading."
Beshear said his goal is to reopen the economy without pausing it again and getting children back into the classroom this fall.
The governor also announced 245 new cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth, 91 of those cases in Jefferson County. Beshear said the state is seeing a significant amount of cases from Jefferson County.
