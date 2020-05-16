LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Kentucky retailers will be able to open their doors again Wednesday, May 20, as part of the state's phased reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Many are excited, but others have decided to wait.
“It’s mixed emotions,” said Jack Mathis, owner of Work the Metal in Butchertown, who is holding off reopening until May 26 after discussing the matter with his employees.
"They’ve been with us working through all this these past few weeks, so I wanted it to be a combined decision ... something we made together," he added.
Curbside pick-up and online orders will continue at Work the Metal, but Mathis still has concerns.
"We’re wondering, 'Are people going to be ready to come out and shop, or are they going to be a little bit worried about being exposed in public?'" Mathis said.
Carmichael’s Bookstore and floral boutique Mahonia are among the other business that will no reopen May 20. Red Tree Furniture in NuLu will, however.
"We’re just ready to open up and embrace our customers in a safe-distance way," Red Tree owner Garwood Linton said. "In order to jump start this economy, we need to stay open. We need to open up."
Markers have been placed on Red Tree's floor to instruct customers to stand at a safe distance from one another while waiting in line, and Plexiglas has been set up in front of the register. Construction in Red Tree's courtyard is wrapping up, and the business will also continue to offer curbside pick-up to complement its in-person sales.
Garwood does not expect Wednesday to be a busy day, but he is glad he can be an option for customers should they chose to get out and shop.
"I have a number of friends who own businesses who are going to stay closed, and I respect them. That’s their decision,” Linton said. “I wish I had the crystal ball to see what the next few weeks will bring ... I don’t know.”
The Kentucky retail industry hasn’t taken as big of a financial hit as restaurants, which can reopen Friday, May 22, at limited indoor seating capacity
